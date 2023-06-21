Rashmika wraps up ‘Animal’ shoot

Star actress Rashmika Mandanna’s next two releases are “Animal” and “Pushpa: The Rule.” Both are carrying tremendous expectations. The first one is is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and has Ranbir Kapoor as the protagonist and the latter is helmed by Sukumar.

Rashmika took to her Insta story to reveal that she completed filming her portions for “Animal.” Rashmika shared her happiness working with the entire team. She wrote that the movie came suddenly to her and revealed that she shot for 50 days. Rashmika wrote Sandeep Reddy Vanga is obsessed with his craft and added that he gives freedom to artists.

Rashmika wrote that Ranbir is a beautiful human. “Working with Anil Kapoor had been a great experience,” wrote the National crush. “Animal” is set to release in multiple Indian languages on August 11, 2023.