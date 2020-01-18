Rasika Dugal finds happiness in work

Actress Rasika Dugal has put work before her birthday celebrations on Friday. She doesn't mind it at all as she feels happiest when she is working.

She will be reporting to work as she begins working on the "Delhi Crime" season 2. After her workshop here on Friday, she will start shooting for the series the next day.

"I'm happiest when I'm working and there is no better way to celebrate my birthday than doing what I love the most. 'Delhi Crime' is a project which has been special in many ways.

It makes me very happy to start the second season right after my birthday," Rasika said.

The "Out of Love" actor also promises to bring forth exciting and diverse characters with projects like 'Lootcase,' 'A Suitable Boy' and 'Mirzapur 2.'