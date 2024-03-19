  • Menu
Raveena gets ready for 'hot summer days', drops pics in floral dress


Actress Raveena Tandon on Tuesday treated fans to beautiful pictures of herself wearing a floral dress, and said she is feeling like a 'gulaab gulaab bo'.

Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon on Tuesday treated fans to beautiful pictures of herself wearing a floral dress, and said she is feeling like a 'gulaab gulaab bo'.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena, who has 8.5 million fans shared a string of photos, wherein she can be seen wearing a pink and white floral short dress.

She opted for a subtle makeup look -- pink lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and blushed cheeks. Her hair is tied in a ponytail, and rounded off the look with brown wedge heels.

The post is captioned as: "Hot summer days! Feelin like gulaab gulaab bo....", followed by a red heart emoji.

The pictures were showered love from her fans, and they wrote: "stunning, killer smile". One fan said: "So colourful."

On the professional front, Raveena next has ‘Ghudchadi’, and ‘Welcome to the Jungle’.

