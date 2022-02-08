Raveena Tandon AKA Coolest Prime Minister Of KGF Chapter 2 Completes Her Dubbing Part…

Pan-Indian director Prashant Neel's 'KGF Chapter 2 is the most-awaited movie of the season… Being the sequel of blockbuster KGF Chapter 1, there are many expectations on it too. Well, being a periodic movie, the second instalment has an ensemble cast of Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. The movie is all set to release this Summer and thus, the movie unit is busy with dubbing part too. Off late, B-Town's ace actress Raveena Tandaon who is essaying the role of a Prime Minister in this movie wrapped up her dubbing part!



Filmmaker Prashant Neel shared this happy news on his Twitter page and shared a pic of Raveena from the dubbing studio… Take a look!

Raveena and Prashant posed to cams with all smiles and he also wrote, "Gavel of brutality ! Dubbing completed with the coolest prime minister #RamikaSen. Thank you mam @TandonRaveena #KGFChapter2 #KGF2onApr14".

Raveena looked stylish in this pic sporting in a modish attire…

Coming to the details of the KGF Chapter 2, it is being directed by Prashant Neel and has Yash as the lead actor. Along with Sanjay Dutt, even Rao Ramesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Eswari Rao, TS Naghabharana and Archana will be seen in other important roles. Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda are producing this movie under the Homable Films banner. The movie will also be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Here are the casting details of KGF Chapter 2:

• Yash as Raja Krishnappa Bairya a.k.a. Rocky

• Anmol Vijay as young Rocky

• Sanjay Dutt as Adheera

• Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai

• Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, Prime Minister of India

• Prakash Raj as Vijayendra Ingalagi

• Achyuth Kumar as Guru Pandian

• Malavika Avinash as Deepa Hegde, the Chief Editor of news channel

• Eswari Rao

• Rao Ramesh as Kanneganti Raghavan, C.B.I Officer

• T. S. Nagabharana as Srinivas, news channel owner

• Archana Jois as Rocky's mother

• B.S. Avinash as Andrews

• Ramachandra Raju as Garuda

• Vasishta N. Simha as Kamal

• B. Suresha as Vittal, a slave at Narachi

• Saran Shakthi

• Appaji Ambarisha Darbha

Sanjay Dutt is all set to essay the antagonist role holding a fierce avatar while Raveena Tandon will be seen as a politician. This movie is being made with a whopping budget of Rs 100 crores.

This movie will hit the big screens on 14th April, 2022!