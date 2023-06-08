Renowned Playback Singer Shahid Mallya Enthralls Audiences with Qawwali ‘Shaan-E-Shafi’ in Upcoming Hindi Movie ‘Behrupiya Chor’

In a delightful surprise for music lovers, celebrated playback singer Shahid Mallya has lent his mesmerizing voice to a captivating Qawwali ‘Shaan-E-Shafi’ in an eagerly awaited Hindi movie set to release later this year. The inclusion of this esteemed artist brings a unique blend of talent and tradition to the film, creating anticipation among fans and industry insiders alike.

Known for his exceptional vocal range and versatility, Shahid Mallya has consistently enchanted listeners with his soul-stirring melodies. With this latest endeavour, the singer ventures into the realm of Qawwali, a genre deeply rooted in Sufi Islamic devotional music, renowned for its spiritual and rhythmic appeal.

The ‘Behrupiya Chor’ Hindi movie, helmed by director Mohammed Umar, has been generating buzz due to its compelling storyline and exceptional music. The inclusion of a Qawwali ‘Shaan-E-Shafi’ sequence further elevates the film's musicality and promises to be a standout moment for audiences.

Sharing his excitement about this unique collaboration, Shahid Mallya expressed his admiration for the rich heritage of Qawwali and the opportunity to explore this genre. He mentioned, "Qawwali has always been close to my heart. Its depth and emotional resonance have intrigued me for years. When the director approached me with this opportunity, I knew it was a chance to delve into something truly special."

The Qawwali ‘Shaan-E-Shafi’, composed by the talented Shariq Shez, is said to be a fusion of traditional Qawwali elements and contemporary musical arrangements. The composition aims to capture the essence of the genre while infusing it with a fresh and modern sound. The song's lyrics, penned by the lyricist Mohammed Umar, are expected to resonate deeply with the film's narrative, adding an additional layer of meaning.

Industry insiders have lauded the decision to incorporate a Qawwali into the film, recognizing it as a refreshing departure from the typical Bollywood musical formula. With Shahid Mallya lending his exceptional voice to this traditional genre, expectations are running high, as fans eagerly await the release of the film's soundtrack.

The upcoming Hindi movie ‘Behrupiya Chor’, slated for release later this year, promises to be a visual and auditory treat for cinephiles. The inclusion of the Qawwali, featuring the talented playback singer Shahid Mallya, adds an element of anticipation and intrigue to an already highly anticipated project. With the combination of stellar performances, compelling storytelling, and a captivating musical score, this film is poised to make a lasting impression on audiences nationwide.