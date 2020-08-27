Rhea Chakraborty Opens Up About Relationship With Mahesh Bhatt

Ever since the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, there have been reports of his girlfriend having a romantic affair with maverick Hindi filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

After CBI revealed contents of Rhea's chat with the Bollywood director, there were reports that she had a relationship with him. However, in the first TV interview that the actress has given since Sushant's death, Rhea Chakraborty has opened up about her relationship with Mahesh Bhatt.

When asked what was her relationship with Mahesh and asked to clarify on the issue, Rhea Chakraborty put an end to all the speculation saying that she considered Mahesh Bhatt as a father figure. She also demanded to know what was wrong in seeking support from a senior person. She also pointed out that Mahesh Bhatt had daughters of her age and how could people link her to him.

Rhea Chakraborty also said touched upon nepotism and said that if she was part of the Bollywood gang then people should consider her a star and not a struggling actress who used Sushant to climb up the ladder in career and grab roles in Bollywood. "Let people first decide if I am a star or a struggling actress," said Rhea Chakraborty.