Rhea Chakraborty Requests Mumbai Police For Support After Her Father Gets Swamped By Media

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty who is being blamed in the case of Sushant Singh's suicide, sought help from Mumbai Police for protection. Off late, Rhea father Indrajit Chakraborty tried to step out from his house to attend ED and CBI investigation sessions. But the people and media gathered in front of her house made it difficult for her father to step out.

Thus, Rhea sought Mumbai Police help and left a note on her Instagram page along with dropping the video…

In this video, Rhea's father Indrajeet is seen trying to step out of the house but media people gathered him and suffocated with their questions. She also wrote, "This is inside my building compound , The man in this video is my father Indrajit chakraborty ( retd . army officer )

We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED , CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate .

There is a threat to my life and my family's life .

We have informed the local police station and even gone there , no help provided . We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them , no help arrived .

How is this family going to live ?

We are only asking for assistance , to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us .

I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies .

#safetyformyfamily

In covid times , these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided .

Thankyou…"

Well CBI officials and ED people are already interrogating Rhea Chakraborty and her family. Thus Rhea made a plea to Mumbai Police for arranging security and also doled out that, there is life threat to her and family members.

Well, we need to see how CBI people will go ahead in this case… Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself on 14th June, 2020. His sudden demise has sent huge shock waves in the Bollywood and Rhea Chakraborty has been blamed by Sushant's family and friends.