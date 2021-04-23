Rhea Chakraborty Says She Is All ReadyTo Help The Needy Amid The Surge In Covid-19 Cases

Rhea Chakraborty who is all accused in the Sushant Singh's suicide case has offered help for all the needy people amid the surge in the Covid-19 cases. As we all know, the second wave of this deadly disease is making lakhs of people get in contact with it. Rhea who was away from social media took to her Instagram Stories and dropped a note offering her help in this crisis time.









This post reads, "Tough times call for unity, help all those that you can… Small help or big help, help is help... Dm me if I can help in any way... will try my best... take care, be kind... Love and strength."



Speaking about Rhea's work front, she will be next seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre movie.

Chehre movie is directed as Rumi Jaffery and is bankrolled by AnandPandit under AnandPandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited banners. Being a multi-starrer flick it has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty and Krystle D'Souza. The release date of this movie is postponed due to rise in the Covid-19 cases.

Well, in the past, Chehre movie director Rumi spoke to the media about Rhea and said, "It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely".

Even Chehre movie producer AnandPandit took to the media and opened up on Rhea being a part of this movie. "There was never any question of not having Rhea in the film. She was, is and will always be an integral part of Chehre. I don't believe in getting swayed so easily."