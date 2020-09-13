Rhea Jail Cell Right Next To Indrani Mukerjea, Spends First Night Without Mattress, Fan

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput and is now caught in the infamous drug case is battling hell lot of problems after being arrested.



It is learnt that Rhea has been confined to a cell that has no bed or fan at Mumbai's byculla jail. We also hear that she has been sleeping on the bare floor without a mattress or a pillow!



Besides, she has been put in a cell adjacent to none other than Indrani Mukherjea. Indrani Mukherjea was jailed in 2015 for her role related to the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. The agency has said that pillow and mattress will be provided only after direction from the court.



Meanwhile, after the NCB took Rhea Chakraborty into their custody, the actress is said to have revealed the names of 15 celebrities from the industry including Tollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ai Khan. While a few she said were procurers, the others she said regularly consume drugs.



It was also revealed during the NCB questioning that there is a dedicated drug syndicate which supplies drugs to cine celebrities on a regular basis.



It's worth mentioning here that Sandalwood actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa continue to be in custody. With a new twist to the tale, more interesting facts are expected to emerge during the course of the CBI and NCB investigation.



Meanwhile, the bail plea filed by Rhea Chakraborty was rejected by a special court in Mumbai with respect to Sushant Singh death and drugs case.

