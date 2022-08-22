Rhea Kapoor Shares The Glimpse Of Sonam's New-Born Baby And Goes Teary-Eyed

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are blessed with a baby boy on 20th August, 2022… The couple shared this happy news with their fans dropping a cute official statement. Most of the Bollywood actors and her fans congratulated the couple on this special occasion. Even Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor and Rhea were also so happy and shared cute notes on their social media pages with the arrival of their little prince. Off late, Rhea Kapoor shared a small glimpse of the new-born baby and is seen going teary-eyed in the pics…

Along with sharing the pics, she also wrote, "Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani @kapoor.sunita #mynephew💙 #everydayphenomenal".

In these pics, the little one's face is not revealed while Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor and sister Rhea are seen along with the baby and they are so happy!

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood actors like Sanjay Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Farah Kunder, Amruta Arora and a few others congratulated Sonam and dropped their comments!

Here is the official statement from Sonam and Anand Ahuja…

Along with sharing the beautiful note, Sonam and Anand accompanied the post with Bob Marley's song "Three Little Birds…" and a blue heart emoji.

The note reads, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand."

Well, Sonam and Anand tied a knot in 2018 and are blessed with their first child. They shared their pregnancy good news early this year and Sonam also treats her fans by sharing her pregnancy pics on social media frequently!