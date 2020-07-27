Rhea's Brother Showik Chakraborty Pens Down A Heartfelt Note Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood's young actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' is successfully running on Disney+ Hotstar. This movie was released a couple of days ago on the OTT platform and has garnered positive reviews from all side of the corners.

Well, we all know that, Rhea Chakroborty was the girlfriend of this reel Dhoni. She also demanded for CBI enquiry to chase out the death mystery. Even Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty also penned down a heartfelt note and reminisced this young actor… He always had a special bond with Sushant which made him turn emotional and teary-eyed.





In this post, Shiwk dropped a couple of images in which both were seen chilling out wearing funky glasses… Showik turned emotional and jotted down a heart-melting letter… "I haven't processed the fact that you aren't here anymore..smiling at the smallest of things, laughing like there's no tomorrow.Happiness for you was not a marker but extreme compassion was.You believed in love and spreading as much love as you could even though you were fighting a battle of your own..You taught me how to look at life with your perspective and I did and saw that you had already lived life more than anyone could've imagined- you made me live with your perspective ,your vision to change the world."

Getting emotional Showik further wrote, "I don't think anything I say will suffice the relationship we shared.My brother ,I looked up to you and now I look up in the sky and see you but guess what?I dont even need a telescope to see the biggest and brightest star.You always believed in my gut,and now my gut tells me you're at a better place so I believe it. There is a huge part of me which will never be able to reason with the fact that you're not here anymore.How do I generate the flow state in me the way you instilled it in everyone around you.... the most humble human I have ever come across.

You were a catalyst in my life and drove me to effervescence.. The epitome of intelligence.. Only If I could change newtons laws and gravitate you back here.

I know you must have already found out everything about the galaxies and the black hole...sitting with your evening chai and watching the sun right beside you..

My love for you will always make my heart feel full..

The man with the biggest heart and the strongest soul..Today your movie releases and for one last time we can all sit and watch the greatest performer of all time and celebrate him forever.

Rest in peace mere bhai

Jai shiv shambhoo…"

Sushant Singh Rajput hanged himself at his house on 14th June, 2020 and sent huge shock waves to Bollywood. Even some of the actors and fans are still in this shock and are not able to believe that, Sushant is no more…