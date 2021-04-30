Rishi Kapoor’s Death Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Bharat Sahni And Riddhima Kapoor Drop Heartfelt Posts

It is all known that Bollywood legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away exactly on this day last year. On this occasion, Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and his son-in-law Bharat Sahni have reminisced him and shared heartfelt posts on their social media handles.

Neetu Kapoor





She shared a throwback pic with her husband Rishi Kapoor and turned emotional. "All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks : his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever 🌸 we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on .... 🙏💕💕💕🌸🌸🌸#rishikapoor".

This post garnered millions of likes and Bollywood stars like Soni Razdan, Maniesh Paul, Saba Ali Khan, Sophie Choudry and a few others reminisced this great actor through the comments section.

Bharat Sahni





































Through these images he showered his love on his late father-in-law and wrote, "One year today… Miss you".

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni





She shared a beautiful collage of now and then and was seen happily with her dad in these pics. She also wrote, "If only i could hear you call me mushk once more ...

"Until we meet again we think about you always, we talk about you still, you have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again."

– Dorothy Mae Cavendish

I love you always ♥️""

Rishi ji was suffering from Leukemia from the past two years and also underwent treatment for this disease for almost for one year in the USA and then returned to India. But all of a sudden his health got deteriorated and passed away on 30th April, 2020 leaving the whole Indian Film Industry mourn for his loss.