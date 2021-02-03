Ritiesh Deshmukh Showers All His Love On His ‘Baiku’ Genelia On The Occasion Of Their 9th Wedding Anniversary

Bollywood's cute couple Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza leave no chance in showering love on each other. Today being their 9th wedding anniversary, both of them took to their Instagram handles and dropped lovely pictures on this special day along with heartfelt notes.

Riteish Deshmukh





In this post, Riteish is seen resting on the shoulders of his dear wife Genelia who is all smiles. This Bollywood actress looked beautiful in an orange saree which is enhanced with mirror and thread handwork. Even Riteish looked suave in green coloured kurta which is enhanced with chikankari work. Riteish also wrote, "This is my resting place forever, I will live here, for this is the home I desired"

Happy Anniversary Baiko

@geneliad".

This post garnered millions of views within minutes and Bollywood stars like Bipasha Basu wished this couple on their 9th anniversary. Even Genelia also dropped 'I Love You' comment and showed off her love on her dear hubby.

Genelia D'Souza

This ace Bollywood actress shared a quirky video where she is seen nibbling on her hubby's ears.





This 20-seconds video showed off a few cute moments of power couple Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh. Genelia is all naughty and is nibbling on Riteish's ears. Even her dear hubby is also seen giving funky expressions. Along with this video, Genelia also dropped a lovely note. "Dearest @riteishd,

You don't find love, it finds you,

It's got a little bit to do with destiny,fate, what's written in the stars and a lot to do with special kind of you❤️❤️❤️

There is no me without you..

I'm totally madly, crazy in love you❤️

Happy Anniversary Love".

This post also garnered millions of views and Bollywood stars like Sanjay Kapur, Pooja and a few others extended their wishes to this cute couple…

Well, in a recent interview Genelia has praised her husband Riteish and doled out, "It's been a wonderful journey. To be in a relationship or a marriage that is so good is a blessing. We have known each other for 19 years".

She also added, "Genelia and I keep our needs and wants limited. We are happy with all that we have. Once your circle of happiness is small, you feel satisfied and content easily."

Finally, she concluded doling out, "She helped me better my food habits. I used to eat at 1 am or at any given time, but today, I am done with my dinner by 7 pm. In fact, I used to be a hardcore non-vegetarian, but for four years, I have been a vegetarian. It's been nearly eight months now that I have turned vegan. Also, Genelia has given my life a structure. She has taught me time management. I didn't know a day could have so much time (smiles!)."

Genelia is 9 years older than Riteish and they worked together in 3 movies 'Tujhe Meri Kasam', 'Masti' and 'Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya'. This cute couple got hitched on 3rd February, 2012 and are blessed with two sons Riaan and Rahyl.