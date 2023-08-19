Live
‘Rocky Aur Rani..’ reaches Rs 300 Cr milestone
The latest family drama “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani,” directed by Karan Johar, is still minting decent numbers at the box office. In India, the collections stand at 140 crores nett currently. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt played the lead roles in this entertainer.
The latest news is that the movie has zoomed past the 300 crores gross mark at the worldwide box office. The movie is performing exceptionally well in the overseas region. In the USA, the film is dominating new releases too.
The big-budget movie also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Ronit Roy in supporting roles. Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios jointly produced RRKPK.
