Rohit Roy commends Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s talents

Renowned actor Rohit Bose Roy recently took a stroll down memory lane as he shared a heartwarming throwback picture featuring himself alongside Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The snapshot captured a candid moment during a flight from Ahmedabad, where Rohit was engrossed in shooting for a film while Varun and Kiara were actively promoting their movie 'Jugjugg Jeeyo.'

In the shared selfie, Kiara radiated charm in a pink floral ethnic dress, while Varun sported a vibrant orange tie-dye kurta. Rohit, dressed in classic black attire, added to the camaraderie captured in the photograph.

Expressing his admiration for the two actors, Rohit Bose Roy penned a heartfelt caption, acknowledging Varun Dhawan's consistent talent and highlighting Kiara Advani's remarkable growth as an artist. He referred to Varun as one of his favorite young actors, emphasizing the actor's enduring excellence in the industry. In contrast, he showered praise on Kiara Advani, noting her rapid and impressive development as an artist, describing it as unparalleled in recent memory.

The trio had collaborated on the film 'Jugjugg Jeeyo,' a 2022 family comedy drama directed by Raj Mehta. Alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Rohit Bose Roy, the film featured powerhouse performances by Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul in pivotal roles.

While Varun Dhawan has consistently delivered impactful performances throughout his career, Kiara Advani's journey in the industry has been marked by notable growth and versatility. Rohit Bose Roy's appreciation for their talents reflects the camaraderie shared within the entertainment industry, emphasizing the bond formed during collaborative projects.

Currently, Rohit Bose Roy has been in the limelight for his pivotal role in the thriller web series 'Karmma Calling.' The actor's portrayal of Satyajit Mehra in the series has garnered acclaim, further solidifying his standing in the world of Indian entertainment.