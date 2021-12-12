RRR Promotional Event: Alia Bhatt Answers A Question Speaking In Telugu And Wins The Hearts Of The Tollywood Audience

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Alia Bhatt is making her Tollywood debut with Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' movie which also has Ram Charan and Junior NTR as the lead actors. As the release date is nearing, the makers organized a promotional event and had a friendly chat with the media. Alia also spoke to the media and shared her experience working in a Telugu movie!

When the media asked about working in the pandemic period, she spoke in Telugu and doled out, "I felt grateful to be able to wake up and go to work amidst the pandemic as there was a loss of livelihood, loss of job, there was a loss of time. Keeping in mind the protocol, masks, general sanitisation was happening, But for me, I have always felt very grateful going to work, being in this profession because it's been a dream".

Well, she also pulled the legs of Tollywood's ace actor Ram Charan and said, he ignored her in the sets. Ram Charan then replied, "I was feeling shy because you are so beautiful" to which Alia further revealed about Junior NTR and Charan's bond. "They only pull each other's leg."

She further said, "They were teasing each other and I realised their bond is so special that they were not interested that I was there and they only wanted to talk to each other. But finally when we shot the song, I said, "I'm not understanding anything what you guys are talking, could you please translate and Ram Charan sir did for me but Tarak still didn't."

Finally, Alia spoke about her experience working in a Telugu movie. "I don't want to restrict myself only to Bollywood movies. Only a director has to decide about my role in a film. Director's vision is important. I am ready to act. It was a nice experience acting in RRR and the film's team took good care of me. I was touched to see the love of fans. I would like to act in more south Indian movies."

Speaking about the RRR movie, it is helmed by the ace director SS Rajamouli and has Junior NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. They are essaying the characters of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju. Olivia Morris will be seen as NTR's love interest while Alia Bhatt is essaying the role of Sita. Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran are the important part of the movie as Ajay sacrifices his life and family for the country in this movie. Even Samuthrakani, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Ray Stevenson and Spandan are roped in to play the important roles.

RRR is produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner and has music by MM Keeravani. It will hit the big screens on 7th January, 2022 just a couple of days ahead of the Sankranthi festival!

The recently released trailer showcased how the besties Bheem and Ram fight for their country against the cruel British army! The trailer is just awesome and raised the expectations to the next level!