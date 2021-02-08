Saba Ali Khan Drops Ibrahim’s Pic And Asks Whether He Will Follow The Footsteps Of His Grandfather Mansur Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan who always stays active on social media recently dropped the pic of her niece Ibrahim Ali Khan who is seen playing cricket in the nets. She also asked the netizens whether he will follow the footsteps of his grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan who was a legendary cricketer.

In this pic, Ibrahim is seen batting in the nets… Saba wrote, "Definitely...a FOUR!!!

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Do you think he'll follow in his grandfather's footsteps, and play cricket for #teamindia 😎

YES/NO...?

Tell me in the comments below."

Well, Ibrahim's sister and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan also responded and spoke to media about her brother. "His humour is amazing. My only tip to him would be to just be an all-rounded human being. You know, I think that films are a beautiful business and he would be lucky to enter this world. And if he needs advice in terms of acting or anything like that, he has many people in the family also to turn to, there are much bigger actors and stars and you know, much more experienced than I am."

When asked about Ibrahim's acting career, his father Saif Ali Khan doled out, "Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I'd like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18 I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me and the job satisfaction and the enjoyment it has given me is more than I could ask for."

Tiger Pataudi was the youngest captain of the Indian cricket team who lead Team India at the age of 21. He played 46 test matches and hold the record of 6 centuries and 16 half-centuries. He married Sharmila Tagore in 1969 and had three children Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba.

Mansoorji passed away in 2011 battling with the lung infection. Thus on this special day, Soha and Kareena reminisced this great cricketer. Well, Kareena stood by the side of Saif's family when Mansoorji passed away. Sharmila Tagore once spoke in a radio show and said how Kareena supported them in the tough times… "I have seen you when Tiger was in the hospital and how you didn't draw attention to yourself. It so happened that (September) 21st is your birthday and Tiger passed away on the 22nd. You were there and you were just like my children and my family. I really remember that. I have seen you during various stages, and you have been rather wonderful, I must say."