Saif Ali Khan Says, 'There Is Definitely A Change In Taimur, He Is More Responsible Now' On Jeh's Arrival

Bollywood's Pataudi khaandan actor Saif Ali Khan is all busy with a couple of prestigious projects. Well, he is all having a happy family time as Kareena Kapoor gave birth to the little one Jeh Ali Khan early this year. Saif spoke to the media and said, his elder son Taimur turned more responsible with the arrival of Jeh.

He started off by saying, "There is definitely a change in Taimur… he was the younger one and now he isn't anymore. He is interested in zombies and armies and he makes his brother laugh a lot and usually (with) loud things. I think we are going to have our hands full. I am quite frightened as to where the peace and quiet portion is going to go with two boys."

Speaking about the lockdown period, he said, "The first lockdown was like that. We are luckily very sorted people. My family is quite balanced, we have lovely children here. We can cook and listen music and read books and be okay like that also, but we much prefer our normal lives working, and balancing it ourselves".

When asked about his family life in lockdown, he said, "I don't think I was over-worked to a point where I didn't know what a holiday was like, and suddenly in the lockdown I discovered what it was. I have always known. I would much rather not have a lockdown. But I mean if we look at bright side, we got some amazing family."

He also shared his views about challenges faced by full-working parents with two kids at home… "The important distinction there is that we don't really have to work, so we can afford to choose what we want to do, we have been doing it for a while now,"

He also adds, "There comes a phase in life where you want more and want better and there is not end to that. But there has be to a balance. We make sure that one of is working less and one of us is working more. And we share responsibilities and make sure we get our holidays together. It also works because Kareena really wants to be married and have a home life as well as work".

He finally signs off saying, "For both of us nothing is more important than spending time with kids and each other cooking and having what you call a family atmosphere but you need to balance that by going out there and proving something to the yourself and world in terms of your work, then you are a happier person".

Speaking about Saif Ali Khan's work front, he was last seen in the Bhoot Police movie which was released on an OTT platform in September. Next, he will be seen in Om Raut's Adipurush and is essaying the role of Lankesh. Yes, Saif will be essaying the role of Ravan in this movie which is being made on epic Hindu tale Ramayana. Adipurush is being directed by Om Raut and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under the T-Series Films and Retrophiles banners. It also has Devdatta Nage as Hanuman and Trupti Toradmal and Vatsal Sheth in other important roles. Being the most expensive film in the Indian Film Industry, it is being made on the Hindu epic Ramayana. It will be made in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The movie will hit the big screens on 11th August, 2022. It has Prabhas as Lord Rama and Kriti Sanon will be seen as Sita. Sunny Singh is roped in play the role of Lakshmana in this most-awaited movie.

Well, Saif Ali Khan will also be seen as a lead actor in Varun Sharma and Aditya Chopra's Bunty Aur Bubly 2.