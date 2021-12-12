Saif Ali Khan Shares His Views About The Covid-19 Pandemic And Says, 'Entertainers Really Have Had A Scary Time'

Bollywood's ace actor and Pataudi Khaandan ki handsome man Saif Ali Khan is all in the best phase of his career. He is presently having a couple of prestigious projects like Prabhas's Adipurush and Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha movies in his kitty. Off late, he spoke to the media and said that the pandemic time is extremely challenging time for the entertainment sector.



He started off by saying, "Nobody wants to shoot wearing a mask with 150 people in the room, but sometimes you have to".

He also added, "I shot Bhoot Police but makers were kind enough to charter planes for us and flew us to Himachal Pradesh. That was quite lovely and comfortable. It was nice to get out of the city. Now, Adipursh has started and stopped and started and stopped with the lockdowns. But somehow we have managed to finish it."

He also said, "Entertainers really have had a scary time and we have gone out there and done something… Not only for the public good but also for us. But somewhere we have been right at the edge of danger as well. It has been worrying. I would much rather work with no pandemic".

Finally, he ends by doling out, "I can't complain. I have shot some films, I have been with my family. I feel bad taking about it because I know some people have had a very tough time. It would be great if the world can get back on its feet. It is shocking the way things have happened. I don't know what normalcy is anymore. I have a feeling that some things might change. Until everyone is vaccinated I don't think things are going to be normal".

In Prabhas's Adipurush movie, Saif Ali Khan is essaying the role of Lankesh and Kriti Sanon will be seen as Sita. Sunny Singh is roped in to play the role of Lakshmana in this Om Raut directorial.