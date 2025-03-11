Saif Ali Khan starts shooting for his new film at same spot where he shot for debut movie in Jaipur

Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan, who suffered a knife injury back in January this year, has fully recovered, and is all set to offer his acting services to his new project as he reached the location for the filming in Jaipur on Tuesday.

What’s interesting is that the actor returned to shoot his yet-to-be-titled film at the same spot where he shot for his debut movie ‘Parampara’ 32 years ago. Several pictures from the sets have gone viral, showcasing Saif Ali Khan in a new avatar. The actor looks fit and charming in a classic moustache and a side-parted hairdo, leaving fans guessing about the nature of his role in his new project.

Though the details of his next project are kept under wraps, the snippets from the shoot location have undoubtedly sparked curiosity among his fans and followers.

A few days ago, the media reported that the actor will soon start shooting for ‘Race 4’. However, this film is not ‘Race 4’, and has nothing to do with the ‘Race’ franchise, which saw a sharp decline in its fandom after the release of its third part starring Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for his next title ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’ in which he essays the titular character. The Netflix film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta. The film is helmed by Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati, and is generating significant social media buzz ever since it was officially announced. Though the release date has not been announced yet, ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’ is slated to land soon on Netflix, promising a thrilling package of Saif Ali Khan’s acting brilliance!

Earlier, Saif was attacked by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh’s room in January. The actor was accompanied by his son Taimur to the hospital. Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.