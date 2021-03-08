Saina Trailer: Saina Nehwal Shares The Trailer Of Her Biopic On This Special Day

Saina Nehwal… This ace badminton player needs no introduction. She made the county proud by being the first Indian woman badminton player to win the Olympic medal. She also pushed down the ace Chinese players by clinching the world no. 1 rank. But it was not an easy task for Saina… Her parents support, trainer's motivation and her determination made it possible. On the occasion of international Women's Day', Saina Nehwal has shared the trailer of her biopic and is all happy to witness her life story on the big screens. Parineeti Chopra is playing the titular role in this biopic.

It all starts off with Saina's mother joining her in the badminton coaching classes which is 25 km away from her home. From there her journey starts off… With the continuous support and sacrifices of her parents, trainer's strong determination, she reaches the National level. Then enters the coach Gopichand who makes her reach her goal of winning the Olympic medal. But is it not at all a bed of roses for Saina, her hard work made it possible. At a point, there arise the rumours that Saina will leave badminton, but she once again regains her confidence and bumps into the court full of energy.



Parineeti Chopra best fits the bill for this role and stepped into the shoes of this badminton player. She also shared the trailer on her Twitter page and was all happy to be a part of such a prestigious biopic…

Along with the trailer, she also wrote, "SAINA and this women's day I am proud to bring to you - SAINA and In cinemas 26th March.

Watch the trailer now .

Saina movie is being directed by Amole Gupte and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj & Rasesh Shah under T-Series and Front Foot Pictures banners. This sports biopic will hit the big screens on 26th March 2021.



This movie has Manav Kaul as Gopichand, Meghana Malik as Saina's mother and Subhrajyoti Barat as Harvir Singh Nehwal (Saina's father).