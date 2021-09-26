Sajid Nadiadwala Announces The Releases Dates Of His Tadap, Bachchan Pandey And Heropanti 2 Movies

As soon as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav ji announced the re-opening of theatres, the makers of various Bollywood movies have started announcing the release dates of their upcoming movies. Post lockdown although shootings were allowed the theatres were shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But now, the line is cleared and the theatres will be opened from October 22, 2021. Thus, the ace producer of B-Town Sajid Nadiadwala has announced the release dates of his 3 movies Tadap, Bachchan Pandey and Heropanti 2.



First, he welcomed the decision of CM Uddhav ji and said, "At Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, we welcome honourable Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's historic decision which will once again enable producers to release their films and offer big-screen entertainment to the audience. I am really happy for the cinema hall and multiplex owners since this decision will boost their revival. With big festivals around the corner, there couldn't be a better time to start than Diwali. We look forward to seeing you at the movies!"

Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news and shared the release dates of the upcoming Bollywood movies…

CONFIRMED... #SajidNadiadwala announces the release date of his films… ⭐ #Tadap: 3 Dec 2021 ⭐ #BachchanPandey: 4 March 2022 ⭐ #Heropanti2: 6 May 2022 pic.twitter.com/dmIyj5plIM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 26, 2021

Now, let us check out the release dates…

Tadap – An Incredible Love Story which features Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria will hit the theatres on 3rd December, 2021. Well, the Tadap movie is the remake of Tollywood's blockbuster movie 'RX 100'. It is being directed by Milan Lutharia and is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.

Next in the line is Bachchan Pandey, this movie has Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Akshay Kumar will essay the role of a gangster who wants to become an actor and Kriti will portray the role of a journalist who will aim to become a filmmaker. This movie also has Jacqueline Fernandez, Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi and Arshad Warsi. Being a Farhad Samji directorial, it is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainments banner. This movie will hit the big screens on 4th March, 2022.

Finally, Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 is in the line… This movie will be released on 6th May, 2022. Well, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria have made their debut with the 'Heropanti' movie and are now reunited with the sequel of this action drama. The second instalment will be directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.