Salman Khan Celebrates His Niece Ayat’s First ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ Festival In A Gala Way

Be it a family dinner, celebration or any festival, Salman Khan gathers all his family and enjoys every occasion in a gala way. Well, this B-Town Dabangg hero also celebrated the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' in the same way and made it a memorable one for his little niece Ayat Sharma. Salman Khan's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri shared the beautiful pics of Salman Khan's 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festive celebrations and awed us!!!

In this video, little Ayat is seen enjoying the festival to the core… She is seen all in smiles and stole the hearts!!!

This video is just amazing!!! The huge Ganesha idol is beautifully decorated with flowers and colourful background… Salman Khan's whole family is seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha… They all are seen giving 'Aarti' to Ganapati Bappa. It started with Salman Khan's parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan giving 'Aarti' to the God and then Arpita Khan, Ayush Sharma, Atul Agnihotri, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Nirvan Khan, Arhaa Khan, Alizeha Agnihotri, little Ayat and her brother Ahil Sharma prayed the Lord.

Even Arpita Khan also shared an adorable pic holding her two little munchkins Ahil and Ayat Sharma… Both siblings are seen twinning in blue cloured floral printed classy outfits.

Even Aayush Sharma also posted lovely pics of his little dolls… Both of them are seen in all laughs posing to cams amidst beautiful flower decoration!!!

Ganapati Bappa Moriya…