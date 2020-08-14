Salman Khan Doles Out The Importance Of Wearing A Mask

Covid-19… This pandemic is rapidly spreading in India and creating a health emergency situation. Only precautionary measures can save from this novel disease. Thus, our dear Bollywood Dabangg hero Salman Khan dropped a motivational post on his Instagram and made all his fans know the importance of wearing a mask. He sported in an ash-coloured tee wearing a green mask.

In this post, Salman Khan is seen wearing the 'Being Human' mask. Along with this pic he dropped a heartfelt post, "Being Human Clothing nay aaj mask launch Kiya hai. Aur, Hamara Ek hi task, pehnoaurpehnao mask.



Jab aapek mask kharidenge, apkohamariaur say ek mask free milega, jo aapkhudzarooratmandoko de sakte ho.

Jab bhibaharnikle, jaanyaanjaan logon kay saath, pehniye mask aursaath main saamajikdoori, social distancing, banayerakhiye. Yahan available hai - Being Human Clothing Stores aur beinghumanclothing.com pe @beinghumanclothing".

'Being Human' is Salman Khan's clothing brand… So, along with promoting this brand, Salman also created awareness among his fans through this post.

As only social distancing and wearing a mask can protect us from Covid-19. Thus we all need to follow these precautionary measures…