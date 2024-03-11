Salman Khan gift to Anant Ambani and his fiancé goes viral

The extravagant pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani have set a new benchmark for opulence, with a staggering expenditure close to 1000 crores. The three-day celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat, witnessed the presence of some of the world's biggest celebrities, making it a spectacle of grandeur.



The latest buzz is that Bollywood icon Salman Khan has presented Anant Ambani with a customized watch, valued at nearly a crore. Known for his generous gestures, Salman Khan also extended his lavish gift-giving to the bride, Radhika Merchant, presenting her with a pair of expensive diamond earrings.

Anant Ambani's affinity for luxury watches is no secret, and he has been spotted wearing a 14 crore watch during the wedding festivities. This remarkable timepiece also captured the attention of none other than Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.





The strong bond between Anant Ambani and Salman Khan is not a recent development; their close friendship has spanned a considerable period. Salman's thoughtful and extravagant gifts only reinforce the deep connection they share.

As the grand wedding celebrations continue to unfold, the gifts from Salman Khan add an extra layer of glamour and luxury to the already extravagant affair. The union of Bollywood charisma and business magnificence in Anant Ambani's wedding festivities has undoubtedly become the talk of the town, leaving fans and well-wishers eagerly anticipating more glimpses of this star-studded celebration.







