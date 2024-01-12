Live
Salman Khan: My only job is to entertain people
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan said that as an actor, his biggest and only job is to entertain people thoroughly.
Salman’s latest release ‘Tiger 3’ is now streaming on a digital platform. Talking about the same, he said: “The Tiger franchise has got unanimous love right from the first film be it theatrically, on satellite or on streaming!”
“So, it feels amazing to see how the third instalment of Tiger 3 was first a hit in theatres and now on streaming.”
He added: “I’m in close contact with my audience through my social media and I can see the outpouring of love now that Tiger 3 has dropped on OTT.”
“As an actor my biggest and only job is to entertain people thoroughly and I’m happy that Tiger 3 is being enjoyed by people across the world.”
Salman further said: “Tiger 3 is a film that is very close to my heart. So, it felt extremely personal when it became a hit in theatres and now that it is a hit on streaming within days of its drop.”
“Tiger will always be there to entertain people.”
‘Tiger 3’ also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.