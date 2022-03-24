Salman Khan Wraps Up His Part Of Shooting In Chiranjeevi’s Godfather Movie

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan is playing an extended cameo role in Megastar Chiranjeevi's Godfather movie. A few days ago, Chiranjeevi welcomed the Dabaang actor sharing a pic on his Twitter page… Off late, Salman Khan wrapped up his part of the shoot in the movie and bid adieu to the entire team of Godfather.

Director Mohan Raja shared a small video on his Twitter page and dropped a thank you note… Take a look!

Finished an Amazing Schedule with the Mighty Man,Sweetness Personified Dearmost Bhai @beingsalmankhan Thanks Bhai for Making this So Comfortable and So Memorable 🙏 And Thanks to OUR pillar of Support @kchirutweets for making this happen for Our #GodFather@MusicThaman & Team pic.twitter.com/2ys8CUy6jo — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) March 24, 2022

Well, Mohan Raja is making his come back to Tollywood after almost 2 decades with this movie and is confident of turning this remake of the Lucifer movie into a blockbuster one.

Well, Mohan Raja is making his come back to Tollywood after almost 2 decades with this movie and is confident of turning this remake of the Lucifer movie into a blockbuster one. The shooting of this movie commenced in August and thus, Chiru's 153rd movie is being produced by R. B. Choudary, N. V. Prasad, Tagore Madhu, Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under the NVR Films, Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films banners. DOP is handled by Nirav Shah and music department is handed over to ace musician SS Thaman. Even Satyadev Kancharana and Gangavva are roped in to play prominent roles in this movie.

Godfather movie is the remake of the Malayalam political thriller Lucifer. Chiru will essay the politician role while Nayanthara will be seen as his sister. Salman Khan will step into the shoes of Prithviraj in this movie. Godfather movie is produced by Konidela Production Company in association with Super Good Films. Ace music director SS Thaman is scoring the tunes for this movie.

Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Acharya movie which is directed by Koratala Siva. It will be released on 29th April, 2022 in the theatres!