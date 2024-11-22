Salman Khan’s ‘Biwi No 1’ to Re-Release on November 29

‘Biwi No 1,’ the iconic Bollywood comedy, is making a grand comeback to theaters on November 29. Directed by David Dhawan, this 1999 blockbuster is ready to charm audiences once again with its humor, drama, and unforgettable performances.

Starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor, and Tabu, ‘Biwi No 1’ was a box-office sensation when it first hit screens. Known for its hilarious storyline and catchy music, the film has maintained its popularity among fans of 90s cinema.

The plot revolves around Prem (Salman Khan), a charismatic but flawed husband, and his wife Pooja (Karisma Kapoor). Their seemingly perfect marriage hits a rocky patch when Prem gets involved with the glamorous Rupali (Sushmita Sen). Chaos unfolds as Pooja fights to reclaim her husband, leading to a series of misunderstandings and laugh-out-loud moments.

The film's charm lies in its remarkable cast, each delivering memorable performances. Salman Khan shines as Prem, effortlessly balancing humor and charisma, while Karisma Kapoor wins hearts as Pooja with her blend of strength and vulnerability. Sushmita Sen adds elegance and allure to her role as Rupali, leaving a lasting impression. Anil Kapoor provides ample comic relief as Prem’s quirky friend, adding to the film's humor. Tabu completes the ensemble with a pivotal role that adds depth and nuance to the story, making ‘Biwi No 1’ a truly unforgettable cinematic experience.

From its evergreen songs like “Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai” and “Chunari Chunari” to its entertaining plot, ‘Biwi No 1’ remains a cultural phenomenon. Its re-release is a perfect opportunity for fans to relive the magic on the big screen and for new audiences to experience a slice of 90s Bollywood.