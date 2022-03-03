Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Release Date Is Preponed

Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan is all busy with his latest movie 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'… Being a Sajid Nadiadwala productional venture, there are many expectations on it… These two are collaborating for this movie after seven long years. They worked together for Jeet, Judwaa, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Jaan-E-Mann and Kick and now are ready to entertain the movie buffs once again. Off late, the release date of this movie is changed and is shifted to December this year and will hit the theatres ahead of Salman Khan's birthday…

According to a source, "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a subject close to heart for both Salman and Sajid. The story is by Sajid Nadiadwala himself, and he along with Salman have been excited to bring this tale of comedy, drama, emotion, action and a subtle social message to the audience for a while now. The pandemic delayed it's shooting schedule, but with things easing out, the film is all ready to roll".

They also added, "It will be a Christmas period release on the New Year weekend release for Salman and Sajid. "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to release around Christmas – the film is about celebrating human emotions, and what better than this period of joy to bring this film. A huge set is being constructed at the helipad in Filmcity. The casting is going on in full swing, so are the music seating."

This movie is being directed by Farhad Samji and has glam doll Pooja Hegde as the lead actress. Sajid Nadiadwala is producing the movie under his home banner Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainments. According to the sources, even Tollywood's ace actor Venkatesh will also be part of this movie.

Apart from this, Salman Khan also has a couple of interesting movies lined-up in his kitty… Tiger 3 will hit the screens soon and then he will be part of No Entry 2, Black Tiger and Dabangg 4 movies.