Salman Khan’s team addresses fake concert news in the US

A denial has come from the camp of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan regarding recent reports of an allegedly concert tour in the United States. According to his team, all such claims are false. On Monday, Khan's team issued an official statement on Instagram and warned the fans and the public against a scam circulating with fake concerts online.

Neither Salman Khan nor any of his affiliated companies or teams is planning any concerts or appearances in the USA in 2024." It further adds there, "you must not believe emails, messages or advertisements which claim Salman Khan is going to perform or appear at various events." The post cautioned further, "Legal action will be taken against those found using Salman Khan's name for fraudulent purposes.".

The post follows after Salman's manager, Jordy Patel, shared what appears to be a forged poster on his Instagram Story advertising a bogus concert on October 5 in California. He captioned it, "Do not buy tickets. Salman Khan is not making any appearances in the US in 2024."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is confirmed to appear in his next big venture, Sikandar. An action-packed thriller directed by the renowned Ghajini fame AR Murugadoss, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal, both of whom will be making their first with Salman Khan.

The Salman-Nadiadwala jodi reunites after the 2014 success of Kick. Khan was last seen in action in the Farhad Samji-directed comedy of action called Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released in 2023. That's not all; the superstar will also make a special appearance in Varun Dhawan's forthcoming film Baby John. Fans eagerly wait for an official announcement about his future projects.