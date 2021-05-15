Salman's 'Radhe' creates a record

Bollywood: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe' movie finally released on Zee Plex digital platform on a pay-per-view basis. Touted to be a mass action entertainer, Disha Pathani played the female lead in this movie.

The movie has been receiving a positive response from the audience. Fortunately, 'Radhe' got a great release not only in India but also in other countries. The fans who have been eagerly waiting for the film can stream it on OTT platform on the occasion of Eid just by paying rupees Rs 249 per view. The movie has received 4.2 million views on its first day.



Prabhu Deva helmed this project. Zee Studios have picked the digital rights of the movie for a whopping amount of 190 crores. Apart from Salman and Disha, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff also played crucial roles in the films.

