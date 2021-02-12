Sanjay Dutt celebrates 12 years of marriage to Maanayata

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata completed 12 years of marriage on Thursday, and the actor shared a mushy post for his wife on Instagram to mark the occasion.

Dutt posted a picture where the couple is seen twinning in black. While Maanayata wears a black and gold saree, the actor looks dapper in a black pathani suit.

"Loved you then. Love you even more now @maanayata Happy anniversary," he wrote as the caption.

Trishala, Dutt's daughter from his first marriage with the late actress Richa Sharma, wrote: "Happy Anniversary!!!" Sanjay and Maanayata got married in February 2008. The pair have twins Shahraan and Iqra, who were born in October 2010.

On the work front, Sanjay completed the shoots of his 3 films post the lockdown. A source earlier revealed, "Sanjay Dutt has been shooting back to back, with two historical dramas and one action movie he has been quite busy.

He shot for Bhuj in November then moved onto KGF 2 sets in December and he was still not done. He then moved to Prithviraj's set and completed a trio of films. He is also set to put pen to paper on a new film as he has been reading scripts for a while now and is well into the narration phase."