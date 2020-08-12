Sanjay Dutt Is Ready To Fly To The US After Getting Diagnosed With The Third Stage Of Lung Cancer

This breaking news is completely shocking!!! Our dear Munna Bhai Sanjay Dutt is diagnosed with 'Lung Cancer' and that too it is in a third and dangerous state. After coming across with his deadly news, Sanjay Dutt reportedly broke down emotionally. As his wife Manyata and children are stuck in Dubai due to Covid-19 lockdown, this made him more worried.



According to sources, Sanjay Dutt is all set to fly to the US for better treatment. To go with immediate treatment, Dutt will possibly fly to abroad in a few hours. Well, after hearing this news, Bollywood biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and Salman Khan have tried to contact Sanju Baba but he didn't pick up their calls.

After announcing that Sanjay Dutt will take a break from movies for his medical treatment, all his fans were worried about his health condition. He was admitted in Lilavati hospital on 8th August complaining of breathing issues. Later he was discharged but now this 'Lung Cancer' news turned us sad.

Well, we have already seen Rishi Kapoor losing his battle with Leukemia and Irrfan Khan died battling with neuroendocrine tumour. They both left us in a span of 24 hours on 30th April and 29th April respectively.

Even Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with Cancer but now she is fine after taking treatment in abroad. Now, Sanjay Dutt's 'Lung Cancer' news is shocking… Hope he will be fine and defeat this deadly disease.

Sanjay Dutt's life is filled with ups and downs… He was born with a silver spoon but got addicted to drugs and suffered a lot. Then for a few years, he was in jail as he was accused of delivering weapons at his house from Abu Salem. Thus, going with Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA), Police had to arrest him and eventually he spent a few years in Jail and was released in 2016. From then he was happy with his family and also busy with Bollywood movies.

But now all of a sudden the 'Lung Cancer' is again testing our Sanju Baba… Hope he crosses this step too and will bounce back in the same way!!!