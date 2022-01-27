Sara Ali Khan Announces The Wrap Of Laxman Utekar's Untitled Film…

Bollywood's ace actress Sara Ali Khan is busy with a handful of movies… She was last seen in Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re movie and bagged a blockbuster with it. Now, she wrapped up another movie with Vicky Kaushal. It is being directed by Laxman Utekar and is still not named! Sara, Vicky and Laxman shared the new poster from the movie and announced the wrap up news through social media…



Sara Ali Khan

Through this post, Sara thanked all the team of this movie and dropped a long note… "It's a film wrap

Can't believe it's already over!

Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better.

@vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You're one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I've met, and I'm so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you.

@pvijan #DineshVijan @maddockfilms thank you for being such considerate, caring and loving producers. Set and work truly felt like home, and you people truly felt like family.

@raghav_dop working with you has been so much fun! And I can't wait to do it again soon

@jatinbajaj20 @sujit_dube @punit_dave__ @_pawni_tripathi @bruh_mistha @rohit_utekar1 you'll have been a great team! Thank you all for taking such good care of us.

@kavyesharmaofficial @hairbytabassum @devanshipatil thank you for making Sara look like Somya and making us both feel pretty and confident".

In the poster, Vicky and Sara looked lovely in a romantic pose!

Well, Vicky also shared the same poster and thanked all the team of this untitled movie. He wrote, "Naam mein kya rakha hai, abhi toh wrap hua hai!!! Thank You #DineshVijan @pvijan @maddockfilms, @laxman.utekar Sir, @saraalikhan95 and the entire team @raghav_dop @jatinbajaj20 @sujit_dube @punit_dave__ @bruh_mistha @rana_the_aprajita @_pawni_tripathi @rohit_utekar1 and everyone for such an amazing experience. Each day of filming this beautiful story has been memorable for me. Going to miss you guys terribly and all the madness involved.

Also, a very big thank you to the wonderful people of Indore who have been so cooperative and full of love. Thank You! Baat yeh dil ki hai, jo ghar ghar tak pohonchegi… ya shayad baat ghar ki hai jo har dil ko chuyegi. See you all soon at the movies!"

This untitled movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner.