Sara Ali Khan Drops Stunning Pics From Her Maldives Vacation

Bollywood's glam doll Sara Ali Khan always stays active on social media and treats her fans with her updates. Be it the throwback pics, vacay clicks or workout videos, she makes sure that most of the netizens keep an eye on her Instagram page with her frequent posts. It is all known that, Sara Ali Khan is off to the picturesque Maldives with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita. Thus, she treated her fans dropping a couple of stunning pics from her vacay…





Wow… This Coolie No. 1 actress is all enjoying the beach aura happily lying down on the sand. She is dressed up in colourful beachwear and having a tasty yet healthy meal. Along with healthy coconut water, even the fresh fruits and colourful salads made us go mouth-watering. She also wrote, "When Sister Sara fears post binge bloat 😫🙀🤦🏻‍♀️

Brother Iggy says 'at least fatty will float' 🙄🎃🤷🏻‍♀️

Now that rhyme made sense so I can gloat 👏👏👏

And to reward myself I will consume this entire boat 🚣‍♂️".





Sara looked extremely arresting in this blue bikini… She raised the temperatures posing to cams in the sun-kissed aura and upped her style quotient with those sunnies. She also wrote, "Sky above, Sand below ☀️ 🏝

Live in the moment- Go with the flow."





Sara mesmerized all and sundry with her complete modish look… She sported in a floral printed single-shouldered high-low gown. She also wrote, "Trees that are palm🌴

Vibes that are calm 🌊".





Can there be a best way of stretching the body in the vacation??? Sara is seen doing Ariel workout with the cloth ropes…





Sara, Ibrahim and Amrita posed to cams in the moon light dinner space… She also wrote, "Verified

Nights like these ❤️💋🎈🥰💃

Find us a pod- we're the peas 🥦🥬

With both of you I want to travel the 7 seas 🌊

Because as they say the best things come in threes👩👧👦".





Beautiful Sara looked uber-chic sporting in colourful beach wear… She is seen enjoying the calm and picturesque blue sea… She tagged the pic jotting down, "Sandy Toes & Sunkissed Nose".

Speaking about Sara Ali Khan's work front, she was last seen in 'Coolie No. 1' movie which had Varun Dhawan as the lead actress. This movie is directed by David Dhawan and bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under Pooja Entertainment banner. This flick has Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever in the prominent roles.

Next she will be the part of Anand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' movie… This flick is directed by Anand L Rai and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Akshay Kumar under T-Series and Cape Of Good Films banners. It has Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles and Sara will essay a dual role in this periodic love tale.