Sara Ali Khan Leaves For Mumbai From Goa After Being Summoned By NCB

Sara Ali Khan Bollywood's ace actress who is enjoying her vacay in Goa left for Mumbai as she received a summons from Narcotics Control Bureau. Even Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shraddha Kapoor also received the summons in the same case. Now, all these actresses need to appear before NCB on the mentioned dates.

Well, Sara Ali Khan was clicked in the Goa airport… Bollywood's ace photographer Viral Bhayani dropped the video on his Instagram page!

In this video, Sara is seen entering the airport terminal with her team… Viral also wrote, "Actress #saraalikhan has left Goa. She was snapped at the Goa airport as she is on her way to Mumbai. This video was shot by The Goa Post.



Panaji: Sara Ali Khan leaves for Mumbai from Goa Airport.



She has been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai on September 26, in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case. pic.twitter.com/i1jT2BaS3B — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020



Well, NCB officer Ashok Jain spoke to the media yesterday and stated, "As part of our investigation, we issued summons to few people. They are expected to join the probe in the next few days."



Bollywood's young actor Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself on 14th June 2020 and from then his family is fighting for justice. After the arrest of Rhea and Showik, the case suddenly took a turn and NCB officials entered the case, Rhea, accepting the consuming and procurement of drugs.



Even Deepika Padukone will also come back to Mumbai and will appear before NCB. We need to wait and watch how will NCB officials will deal with this drug scandal.

