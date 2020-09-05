Sara Ali Khan Treated Her Fans Dropping Her Cool ‘Pool’ Pics

Bollywood's glam doll Sara Ali Khan is totally enjoying her lockdown vacation… She took to her Instagram and dropped a couple of sensuous pool pics and made us go jaw dropped. Since the lockdown period is started, this 'Kedarnath' star is staying close to her fans through social media and treating them with a few cool posts. She also flew to Goa with her mother and brother Ibrahim for her birthday vacation. Now, she raised the temperature with her hot 'Pool' pics and made everyone stick to her Instagram page…

In these pics, Sara is seen enjoying in her pool happily relaxing on a tube. She wore a pink 'Bikini' and made all the boys fall on their knees. She is also seen happily reading a book adding black sunnies.



Sara also tagged her pics with funny comment… "Gulab in Gulabi on Gulabo 👄🌷🐙🦩…". Yes, she is a beautiful rose who is wearing a pink bikini.

Through this post, Sara made all the glam freaks to go awe with her blue lipstick. We have seen red, black, pink, maroon and orange lips but Sara broke the rules of the glam arena and chose those a-la-mode dark blue shade and looked ultimate and chic. She sported in a printed tee and teamed it up with denim short. She is happily posing amidst the sea waters wearing modish black goggles and flowy tresses and tagged activist OrhanAwatramani to the post. She also wrote, "Back to Blue 🌊💙🧿



📸: @orry1

Coming to Sara Ali Khan's work front, she will be seen in 'Atrangi Re' movie which has Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in lead roles. This movie will be directed by Anand L Rai and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series banner.