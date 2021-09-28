Sardar Udham Singh Teaser: Vicky Kaushal Shares A New Glimpse Of Udham Ji's Successful Mission…

It is all known that Bollywood's young actor Vicky Kaushal is stepping into the shoes of great Indian freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh and is all set to showcase the important aspects of his life through 'Sardar Udham Singh' movie! Being a biopic, there are many expectations on it. Well, the makers are creating a buzz on social media with their small teasers and off late, Vicky shared another interesting teaser from this biopic and revealed his look from the movie!



The teaser showcases a few details of Michael O'Dwyer death… He was killed by Udham ji on 13th March, 1919 in London. He was shot dead and this incident shook the British empire! In the end, the pic of Udham ji is shown and next Vicky's look from the movie is also revealed. He exactly looked the same and best fits the role.

Vicky also revealed the release date jotting down, "His name etched in our history, his mission shook the entire nation. It's an incredible honour to step into the shoes of Sardar Udham Singh. Watch #SardarUdhamOnPrime, Oct 16 @primevideoin #SardarUdham".

Well, the shooting of this movie was completed in a marathon schedule in December, 2019 and the director Shoojit took almost one year for the post-production works. But unfortunately, the deadly Covid-19 turned things upside-down making the release date get postponed. So, the makers finally decided to go with the OTT route and thus the movie will be aired on Amazon Prime directly.

Sardar Udham Singh movie was shot in Russia, UK, Ireland, Germany and North India. Going with the plot, it is set against the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and Vicky who will be seen as Sardar Udham ji will assassinate Michael O'Dwyer who was responsible for the deadly massacre. This incident happened in 1919 and thousands of people were killed by the English army!

Sardar Udham Singh movie is being directed by Shoojit Sircar and is produced by Ritesh Shah and Shubhendu Bhattacharya under the Rising Sun Films and Kino Works banners. This movie also has Banita Sandhu as Shruti Tiwari and Amol Parashar as Bhagat Singh!

Sardar Udham Singh movie will be aired on 16th October, 2021 on the Amazon Prime OTT platform!