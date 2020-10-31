Sean Connery Demise: Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan And Venkatesh Paid Tributes To This Ace Hollywood Actor

Hollywood ace actor Sean Connery passed away a few hours ago at the age of 90. He was the first actor to give life to famous fictional spy James Bond 007 character on the big screens. His son has released the official statement about his father's sudden demise.

Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been "unwell for some time", his son said. He also doled out, "His father had many of his family who could be in the Bahamas around him when he died overnight in Nassau. Much of Bond film Thunderball had been filmed there. We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time. A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor."

Sean was the 20th century movie icon and is best known for the movies Dr No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), Diamonds Are Forever (1971) and Never Say Never Again (1983).

Speaking about Sean's awards, he bagged an Oscar, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes. He was also awarded by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000, in a ceremony at the Palace of Holyrood house.

Sean's sudden demise left many Bollywood and Hollywood actors in shock and a few of them took to their social media accounts and paid tributes… Have a look!

Ranveer Singh





We can witness the stylish 'James Bond' look of Hollywood star Sean Connery…

Abhishek Bachchan





We've lost another legend today. After watching Highlander I hoped he'd remain immortal. He will live on through his immense work. #RIP Sean Connery. There will never be a better Bond than you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 31, 2020

Abhishek has mourned for the loss of a legendary actor and wrote, "We've lost another legend today. After watching Highlander I hoped he'd remain immortal. He will live on through his immense work. #RIP Sean Connery. There will never be a better Bond than you."

Nimrat Kaur





Rest in peace Sir Sean Connery. They don't make them like you anymore... #OGBond♠️ pic.twitter.com/Rbzt4bKyDV — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) October 31, 2020

Rahul Dholakia





The original Bond ! James Bond. Sir #SeanConnery Rests !

Goodbye 007 and thank you. — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) October 31, 2020

Aftab Shivdasani





A legend leaves us. RIP Sir Sean Connery. Deep condolences to his family and fans. May God bless his soul. 🙏🏼💔 🕯 🕊 — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) October 31, 2020

Ali Zafar





RIP Sir Sean Connery. The original 007. You were the epitome of grace. #SeanConnery pic.twitter.com/AgULZL6fQG — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) October 31, 2020

Arjun Rampal





The legend Sir Sean Connery, the first and best James Bond, Indiana Jones father Henry Jones Sr. The incredible Jim Malone in The Untouchables are a few of the incredible incredible characters he brought to life. Will always stay with me. Thank you. RIP. #ripseanconnery pic.twitter.com/2p3Qr7yvzW — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) October 31, 2020

Even a few Hollywood actors like Hugh Jackman and Liam Cunningham have paid their tributes and the official James Bond 007 account also had a couple of throwback pics of this legendary actor.

Actor George Takei tweeted, "Sean Connery was a movie legend, even far into his golden years. Our strongest Bonds were formed by him, and he was Untouchable. He passed today at age 90, a suave hero to the end."

Liam Cunningham





This man was really good to me. They say don't meet your heroes. He exceeded all expectations. RIP Sean. #seanconnery pic.twitter.com/Ac0QCg7YYj — liam cunningham (@liamcunningham1) October 31, 2020

007 Official Instagram Account





This post makes us reminisce this ace actor… All the throwback images have shown the ultimate screen space of Sean Connery. "Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed. Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said: "We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — "The name's Bond... James Bond" — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him."





We have the official statement from present James Bond 007 Daniel Craig. He wrote, ""It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema.

Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come.

My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course."

The Academy





Today, we honor a legendary actor, whose work—ranging from his Oscar-winning performance in "The Untouchables" to his years as James Bond—has left an indelible mark on our film community and our lives. Rest in peace, Sean Connery. pic.twitter.com/epYrPrd7P5 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) October 31, 2020

RIP Sean Connery…