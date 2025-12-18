Ghaziabad Woman Found Murdered In Tenant’s Flat While Collecting Pending Rent; Couple Detained

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly killed and her body hidden inside a bag at her tenant’s apartment in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension, police said on Thursday. The incident came to light late Wednesday night at a high-rise society, where the woman had gone to collect overdue rent.

According to police officials, the woman visited the fifth-floor flat of her tenants after rent had remained unpaid for several months. When she failed to return home, her domestic help grew suspicious and went to the tenant’s residence. The responses from the occupants raised concerns, prompting neighbours to alert the police around 11:15 pm.

During questioning, officers discovered the woman’s body stuffed in a red-coloured bag inside the flat. The tenant couple, identified as Ajay Gupta, a transporter, and Akriti Gupta, both in their early 30s, have been detained for questioning. Police said a formal case will be registered after a complaint is filed by the victim’s family.

Investigators said preliminary findings suggest the woman was strangled, and she also sustained a head injury, possibly inflicted with a pressure cooker. Police clarified that rumours circulating on social media claiming the body was dismembered are incorrect.

The deceased, who worked as a schoolteacher in Ghaziabad, owned two flats in the same housing complex. She lived with her family on the first floor, while the fifth-floor apartment had been rented out to the detained couple about eight months ago for a monthly rent of ₹18,000. Further investigation into the circumstances of the murder is ongoing.