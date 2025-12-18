Javed Akhtar Clarifies Hijab Remarks After Old Video Resurfaces, Says Nitish Kumar Owes Apology

A past video of noted lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar questioning the reasoning behind women wearing the hijab has resurfaced online, sparking renewed debate. The clip gained traction shortly after a controversial incident involving Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was seen pulling down a woman’s hijab during a public event. Responding to the renewed attention, Javed Akhtar issued a clarification, stating that while he continues to stand by his views on the subject, he strongly disagrees with the chief minister’s actions.

The remarks in question were made by Akhtar at a literary festival held in November, where he addressed a query about whether covering one’s face has any connection to a woman’s strength. He argued that decency in clothing applies equally to men and women, but questioned the need for women to cover their faces. According to him, there is nothing undignified or shameful about a woman’s face that warrants concealment.

Akhtar further stated that when women believe they are choosing to cover their faces willingly, the decision is often influenced by social conditioning and peer pressure rather than true freedom of choice. He suggested that such practices persist because of societal approval and expectations, not because women inherently wish to hide their faces.

Following the recent incident in Bihar, Akhtar took to social media to clarify his position. He reiterated his long-standing opposition to the traditional concept of veiling but condemned Nitish Kumar’s act of forcibly removing a Muslim woman doctor’s hijab during an official appointment ceremony. Calling the gesture unacceptable, Akhtar said the chief minister should offer an unconditional apology to the woman concerned.

The episode involving the Bihar CM occurred when a newly appointed AYUSH doctor appeared on stage with her face covered. The chief minister reportedly questioned the covering and pulled it down, leaving the doctor visibly uncomfortable. The moment drew widespread criticism and reactions across political and social platforms.

Akhtar’s resurfaced comments have also triggered mixed responses online, with some users praising his logic and others debating the broader issue of choice, tradition and freedom. The lyricist has, in the past, consistently expressed opposition to both the burqa and ghunghat, maintaining that such practices should fade away in a society that values equality and personal liberty.