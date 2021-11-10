Second Single 'Kusu Kushu' Is Out From John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate 2 Movie

Bollywood's ace actor John Abraham is all set to entertain all his fans with his upcoming action thriller Satyameva Jayate 2. As the release date is nearing, the makers are creating noise by sharing updates on social media. Off late, they unveiled the second single "Kushu Kushu…" and made us go aww with Nora Fatehi's amazing belly dance!



John Abraham shared the song on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Nora Fatehi looked awesome in the designer shimmery lehenga and set fire on the dance floor with her outstanding belly dance. The video also showcased a few action sequences of John Abraham from the movie. He looked stunning in the cop attire. Along with sharing the song, he also wrote, "After Dilbar, Dilruba is here to steal your hearts #KusuKusu out now: link in bio! #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on Thursday, 25th November."

Satyameva Jayate 2 movie has Divya Khosla Kumar as the female lead. Along with the lead actors, Harsh Chhaya, Anup Soni, Gautami Kapoor, Sahil Vaid, Mohsin Khan, Nora Fatehi, Jass Manak in other prominent roles. This movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under T-Series and Emmay Entertainment banners. Going with the plot, John will again be seen in the Police officer role and will raise his voice and fight against injustice and misuse of power.

This movie is the spiritual sequel to Satyameva Jayete movie which was released in 2018 on the occasion of Independence Day. It was a blockbuster one as it had the plot of killing corrupt police officers.

Satyameva Jayate 2 movie will hit the theatres on 25th November 2021.