Second Trailer Of Shikara Is Gripping

Highlights

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'Shikara' movie is making the audience to roll back to 1990s and witness the circumstances of the Kashmir state which made the Kashmiri pandits to vacate their home towns.

After the release of the first trailer, a few picturesque posters and video songs, the makers have dropped the second trailer of this movie which is gripping and intriguing… Have a look!

This trailer has the struggle and the pain of the lead pair and all the Kashmiri Pandits. This movie has Aadil Khan and Sadia as lead characters which are produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra under Vinod Chopra Films banner.

The storey of this movie is based on true incidents that were experienced by the Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. Due to a few religious issues, they were forced to vacate their home town and were beaten very badly in order to create riots.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra who is a pro in showing the real-life incidents on the screen in a very intense manner made Shikara a most awaited movie of the year.

This movie will hit the theatres on 7th February 2020.


