Shah Rukh Khan to resume filming action scenes for 'Jawan' as 'Pathan' breaks box office records

Shah Rukh Khan's recent film "Pathan" has set box office records with its success, surpassing the Rs 100 crore mark domestically. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand and also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, continues to receive a strong response from audiences.

Despite this success, Khan is set to resume filming for the upcoming film "Jawan" directed by Atlee Kumar. He will begin shooting on February 1st for a six-day schedule, focusing on major action sequences. Joining him on set will be Sanya Malhotra, while Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani will begin filming later in February. Atlee is currently working on post-production for the film. Some parts of the filming for "Jawan" will be completed by March 2023 and it will be shot in various locations.

The film also stars Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover. "Jawan" will be Khan's first pan-India film, set to be released in five languages on June 2, 2023. The film is produced by Gauri Khan and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. Meanwhile, Khan is currently enjoying the success of "Pathan" which has broken numerous records at the box office, earning Rs 215 crore worldwide in just two days of its release.