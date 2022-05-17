Shahid Kapoor's Jersey movie OTT release date fixed

The latest flick of Shahid Kapoor's Jersey has released on April 22nd, 2022. It is a remake of the Telugu movie in which Natural Star Nani played the lead role. This film is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. He has also directed the latest Hindi film in which Shahid Kapoor acts as the protagonist. However, the film has not performed as expected at the box office.



The latest news is that Netflix acquired the digital video streaming rights of the film. It has officially been announced that the movie will start streaming online on the 20th of this May. The announcement has gone viral on a few social media platforms, which confirms its streaming date. Mrunal Thakur is the heroine in this emotional sports drama produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi, and Aman Gill. The film has the music of Sachet and Parampara.