Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey Release Date Is Once Again Postponed

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Shahid Kapoor's Jersey movie is all set to lock the horns with Sandalwood superstar Yash and Prashant Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 movie. Jersey movie already got postponed a couple of times due to Covid-19 and now, once again the makers decided to push the release date ahead. The makers and trade analyst Taran Adarsh officially announced this news to all the netizens and the fans of Shahid Kapoor through social media…



Jersey film producer Aman Gill announced that, "As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into 'Jersey' and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April."

Taran Adarsh shared the poster of Shahid Kapoor on his Instagram page and wrote, "#Xclusiv... BREAKING NEWS... #Jersey POSTPONED by one week... Will arrive in *cinemas* on 22 April 2022... The stakeholders arrived at the decision late last night."

Yesterday, Shahid Kapoor shared a beautiful video with his reel son and father Pankaj Kapoor on his Instagram page…

Along with sharing the pics with his reel son and father, he also wrote, "When art imitates life... And life imitates art! To play a father for the first time and working with my own father in the same film almost feels poetic… #Jersey will always be special to me for this beautiful experience".

Jersey movie is a Tollywood remake with the same name. Lead actor Shahid Kapoor is essaying the role of a middle-aged cricketer. The Hindi version of Jersey is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and has Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Ronit Karma and Sharad Kelkar in the prominent roles. This film is bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Aman Gill and Dil Raju under the Geetha Arts, Dil Raju Productions and Sithara Entertainments banners.

The plot deals with how a middle-aged cricketer who left the game due to some personal reasons is back to the ground for the sake of his son at the age of 36. He shows off his mark even at this age in the ground and proves his mettle with his stroke play!

Jersey was scheduled to release on 31st December, 2021 but due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, it was postponed. Now, once again it is pushed ahead from 14th April, 2022. This means, Jersey will not lock horns with Prashant Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 movie. The new release date of this movie is 22nd April, 2022!