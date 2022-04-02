Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey Trailer Will Be Out On This Date

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Shahid Kapoor's latest movie Jersey is all set to hit the big screens next month… Although the movie was scheduled to release in December last year itself, the third wave of Covid-19 made the movie to get postponed… As of now, everything is fine and thus the makers are ready to release the movie and have started their digital promotions. Thus, they are all set to unveil the trailer on 4th April, 2022.



They shared a new poster on the Twitter page and announced this good news to all the fans of Shahid Kapoor…

The new poster showcased Shahid Kapoor in a cricketer appeal along with having small pics with Mrunal Thakur, coach Pankaj Kapoor and reel son! "The Triumph of the Human Spirit!! #JerseyTrailer Out on Monday at 1 pm!"

Jersey movie is a Tollywood remake with the same name. Lead actor Shahid Kapoor is essaying the role of a middle-aged cricketer. The Hindi version of Jersey is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and has Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Ronit Karma and Sharad Kelkar in the prominent roles. This film is bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Aman Gill and Dil Raju under the Geetha Arts, Dil Raju Productions and Sithara Entertainments banners.

The plot deals with how a middle-aged cricketer who left the game due to some personal reasons is back to the ground for the sake of his son at the age of 36. He shows off his mark even at this age in the ground and proves his mettle with his stroke play!

Jersey movie is now be released on 14th April, 2022 and will lock horns with Yash's most-awaited KGF: Chapter 2 movie!