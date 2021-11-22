Shahid Kapoor's Jersey Trailer Will Be Out Tomorrow

It's good news for all the fans of Shahid Kapoor… The trailer of his upcoming movie Jersey will be unveiled tomorrow evening. The lead actors Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur shared this happy news with all their fans dropping a new poster from the movie on their social media handles… Shahid will be seen as a middle-aged cricketer in this movie who will step into the ground at the age of 36 for his son!

ITS TIME ! We have waited to share this emotion with you for 2 years. This story is special. This team is special. This character is special. And the fact that we get to share it on the big screen with you all is special. pic.twitter.com/fbWFUw3GM2 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) November 22, 2021

Along with sharing a new poster from the Jersey movie, Shahid Kapoor also wrote, "ITS TIME ! We have waited to share this emotion with you for 2 years. This story is special. This team is special. This character is special. And the fact that we get to share it on the big screen with you all is special."

He also added, "I don't have words to express my gratitude. I hope you all feel what I felt when I played him. Here we go @mrunalthakur @jerseythefilm".

In the trailer release date poster, Shahid Kapoor is seen from the back holding his bat sporting in a cricketer attire! The trailer of this most awaited movie will be out tomorrow @ 5:30 PM.

The lead actress of this movie Mrunal Thakur also shared the same poster and is all excited for the trailer release of this movie!

She wrote, "I'm super excited to share the poster of my upcoming film Jersey!! Do it for the ones you love!! #JerseyTrailer Out Tomorrow."

Well, the director of this movie Gowtam Tinnanuri also shared his happiness with all his fans… Take a look!

Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed this news through his Twitter page…

He shared the poster and wrote, "SHAHID KAPOOR: 'JERSEY' TRAILER ARRIVES TOMORROW... Team #Jersey will unveil the Trailer tomorrow [23 Nov 2021]... Stars #ShahidKapoor, #MrunalThakur and #PankajKapur... Directed by #GowtamTinnanuri [also directed the original #Telugu film]... 31 Dec 2021 release."

Jersey movie is a Tollywood remake and Shahid Kapoor is stepping into the shoes of Nani… He will be seen as a cricketer. A movie that is filled with complete emotions and stroke play, made the audience to love it to the core. It is a story of a middle-aged person who was once a cricketer but left his profession due to some personal issues. But later he had to revive his career for his son and eventually loses his life playing cricket.

The Hindi version of Jersey is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and has Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Ronit Karma and Sharad Kelkar in the important roles. This movie is being produced by Allu Aravind, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Aman Gill and Dil Raju under the Geetha Arts, Dil Raju Productions and Sithara Entertainments banners. It will hit the theatres on the last day of the year i.e on 31st December 2021!

Well, Shahid Kapoor is now busy with Raj and DK's web show which features glam doll Raashii Khanna as the lead actress. There are speculations that another Tollywood actress Regina Cassandra is also essaying a prominent character in this web series!