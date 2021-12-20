Shakun Batra Opens Up On His Next Movie 'Gehraiyaan' And Says, 'Journey Into The Intricacies Of Human Relationships'

We have already witnessed the amazing teaser of Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey and Sidhant Chaturvedi's 'Gehraiyaan' teaser. It is all filled with emotions and love! Off late, the director of this Amazon Prime movie Shakun Batra opened up about the movie and said, 'journey into the intricacies of human relationships'.



When asked about developing a complex subject, he said, "Gehraiyaan for me is a not just a movie. It is a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it is a mirror into modern adult relationships, how we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those around."

He also added, "I am immensely glad to have taken this journey with the incredible team and Dharma Productions, the exceptionally talented cast and crew, and now Amazon Prime Video. I believe audiences will relate to this film."

Even the producer of this movie Karan Johar also shared his views… "Gehraiyaan is an intense, real, and honest observation of modern relationships, and Shakun has done a phenomenal job of portraying the complexities of human emotions. That, combined with the cast's earnest and powerful performances, make the film a truly compelling story. We're thrilled to premiere Gehraiyaan on to Amazon Prime Video. This is our second collaboration following Shershaah and we are hoping the film, with its universally appealing subject of love and friendship versus one's ambition, goals, and struggles, will find resonance with audiences in India and across the world."

Let us check out the teaser of this movie…

It starts off with showing off Deepika Padukone finding Sidhant Chaturvedi at her door. They share a cute moment and then Ananya Pandey and Dhairya Karwa are seen on the other side. Well, it is all filled with emotions and love! Sharing the teaser, she also wrote, "A piece of my heart..." and coming to Sidhant, he wrote, "They say you leave pieces of yourself in everything you love. Maybe you'll find my heart here" and then Ananya Panday wrote: "It's time to dive in a little deeper."

Yesterday, Deepika shared a series of BTS pics on her Instagram and wrote, "Yes…It has been a bit of a wait. But as the saying goes…Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives! Hopefully, the same holds true here. I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical.And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you…".

Speaking about the movie, Gehraiyaan, it is directed by Shakun Batra and has Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey, Sidhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. This movie will be an OTT release and will hit Amazon Prime on 25th January, 2022!

Gehraiyaan movie is produced by Shakun Batra, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions, Viacom 18 Studios and Jouska Films banners.