'Shayad…' Song From 'Love Aaj Kal' Is Out…

Karthik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan are making us fall in love with their romantic love story 'Love Aaj Kal 2'… This pair is creating a solicitude aura on the screens by mesmerizing the audience with their wowsome chemistry.

Through the trailer and the released posters, we can know that, this is a re-incarnation genre movie which shows off Karthik Aaryan in both shades 'Raghu' and 'Veer'. Raghu will roll us back to 1990s where Veer will show us the present generation love drama.

Sara Ali Khan will be seen as the love interest of Veer whereas Aarushi Sharma will steal the heart of Raghu. We have already seen the character poster of 'Raghu'. Now we will witness our modern 'Veer'… Have a look!

In this poster, Karthik is seen sitting on a table lost in deep thoughts with a messy look.

Now, we are going to provide the link of the romantic song from the movie, "Shayad…". The makers have released it a few hours ago, which is creating a buzz on the internet… Have a look!

This song showcases the journey of love of both Veer and Raghu. A few glimpses of romance, a few instances of love proposal and a few drops of tears made this romantic song very interesting and made all the eardrums soothe with awesome lyrics.

This song is composed by Pritam and is sung by everyone's favy Arijit Singh. Lyricist Irshad Kamil made the song more lovely with his heartful penning. Love Aaj Kal 2 movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Imtiaz Ali under Maddlock Films, Window Seat Films and Reliance Entertainment banners.

This Imtiaz Ali directorial will hit the screens on 14th February, 2020 to make this Valentine's Day more lovable for the movie buffs.







